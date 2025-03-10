A Good Start

The Trump administration has pulled $400 million in grants and contracts from Columbia University in response to that institution’s management team’s decision to take no serious action against the antisemitic and terrorist-supporting “demonstrators” who seize university buildings and threaten the safety of Jewish students.

A federal antisemitism task force—convened by President Trump and including the Departments of Justice, Health and Human Services (HHS), and Education, as well as the General Services Administration (GSA)—announced the barring of US taxpayers’ money from funding the school.

DoEd Secretary Linda McMahon:

Since October 7, Jewish students have faced relentless violence, intimidation, and anti-Semitic harassment on their campuses—only to be ignored by those who are supposed to protect them[.]

Universities must comply with all federal antidiscrimination laws if they are going to receive federal funding. For too long, Columbia has abandoned that obligation to Jewish students studying on its campus. Today, we demonstrate to Columbia and other universities that we will not tolerate their appalling inaction any longer.

It’s only a beginning, though. No substantive change can be expected for the long run unless and until there’s been a complete replacement of all of Columbia’s management team from the middle tier on up. The incumbents have shown themselves to be utterly unrepentant antisemitic bigots and terrorist supporters. They won’t change. They can’t change. They’ll only spend their energies, and Columbia’s money—their students’ and parents’ and investors’ and donors’ money—looking for ways to weasel-word around any agreements they might pretend to make to get those $400 million back.