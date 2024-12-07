David Plouffe is a highly talented politician and political advisor, and he was a top aide to the Harris campaign. He says the cardinal sin of the Progressive-Democratic Party (my term, not Plouffe’s) this time around was in not having a primary to select a replacement for Joe Biden in the just concluded campaign and election.

Leave aside his eliding the fact that Party already had eschewed primaries early last winter when they actively blocked primary challengers to Biden, allowing even a token challenge only ‘way late in the primary season.

The more important part of Plouffe’s claim is this:

When I got in, it was the first time I saw the actual numbers under the hood. … [D]emographically, young voters across the board—Hispanic voters, Black voters, Asian voters—were in really terrible shape.

Young voters, those Hispanic, black, and Asian voters were in terrible shape. That was because they were switching in large percentages, and in smaller but significant percentages, away from Party and toward the Republican Party and Republican and Conservative candidates.

What utter oblivious arrogance. What deep contempt for us American citizens. Wait, a reader might say. He meant the polling figures, that’s what he meant.

No, he didn’t. Words are this talented politician’s and advisor’s stock in trade. If he’d meant that, he would have said that. Instead, he said what he said, and that’s what he so clearly meant.

This is Party’s arrogant contempt for us, and we need to be thoroughly wary of it in the next several elections.