Absolutely

Regarding Progressive-Democrat President Joe Biden’s nakedly hypocritical pardon of his son for all crimes committed or maybe committed from 2014 forward to just a couple days ago, there’s an expectation that this closes the books on the Hunter Biden situation, and all investigations are expected to be ended forthwith.

One Senator, though, demurs from that last bit. Soon-to-be Senate Majority Leader John Thune (SD):

President Biden repeatedly lied to the American people. This pardon, and the repeated lies the president and his administration told about it, will be a shameful bookend to President Biden’s tenure in office, and I would be supportive of Congress continuing to look into allegations of corrupt behavior[.]

It’s good to see at least one politician in a position of influence who thinks like I do.