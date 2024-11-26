DNC Vice Chair is Unhappy

Democratic National Committee Vice Chair Ken Martin is upset that his Progressive-Democratic Party lost the just concluded (mostly—California is still trying to figure out the votes Party needs in two districts, and an Iowa district is in the same delaying boat) national elections. Martin in an interview with Jake Tapper:

For the first time, the majority of Americans believe that the Republican Party best represents the interests of the working class and the poor, and the Democratic Party represents the interests of the wealthy and the elite.

Tellingly, though, he added this, as summarized by Just the News at the above link:

He told Tapper that the current Democratic Party needs to prioritize “every race in every zip code.”

This is how deeply embedded racism is in Party. Perhaps they should prioritize every voter in every ZIP code instead. The rest of America—us average Americans, us working class and poor Americans—have moved on from this elitist Party’s tacitly racist identity politics of segregation.