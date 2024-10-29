Kamala Harris’ Border Policy

The Pinellas County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office has a critical statistic regarding looters in his county in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

…41 of the 45 alleged looters rounded up on armed robbery, burglary, loitering, grant theft, vandalism, and trespassing charges on their turf in the wake of the two deadly storms are in the US illegally[.]

This is what Harris’ border policy would inflict on us—including her much touted border bill, touted by her and her Party supporters, that would have codified letting in 1.4 million or more illegal aliens per year before a President would have been encouraged to do something.