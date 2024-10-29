Progressive-Democrat Vice President and Party Presidential candidate Kamala Harris held a rally in Houston over the weekend, and Beyoncé appeared with her and announced her endorsement of Harris.

Beyoncé also was going to perform at the rally, and when she didn’t both she and Harris were booed.

But was she going to perform? Who said so?

NBC News‘ Kelly O’Donnell, Monica Alba, Yamiche Alcindor, and Alexandra Marquez were four pressmen making the claim:

Pop superstar Beyoncé will appear with Vice President Kamala Harris at her event in Houston on Friday evening, according to three sources familiar with the plans.

Beyoncé is also expected to perform, said one of the sources, who has direct knowledge of the preparations.

The voices in their heads and their childhood imaginary friends said so—that’s the source of their “information.”

Even Just the News chose to mislead rally goers and the public at large regarding a Beyoncé performance, both in its headline and its lede:

Beyoncé expected to perform at Harris rally in Houston on Friday

Pop music star Beyoncé Knowles is expected to perform at a campaign rally Friday in hometown Houston for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

Expected by whom? JtN didn’t bother to attribute any source at all for its expectation. We’re just supposed to take the outlet’s metaphorical smiling face at its word.

Alternatively, these pressmen and outlet lied and got caught in their lie. Now they are letting Beyoncé and Harris take the heat for the outcome as these wonders scurry away from their own responsibility for the misapprehension.

Regardless of what anyone might think of Harris or former President and Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump, this performance is just one more example of why the press cannot be taken seriously.