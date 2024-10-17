More…Misguided…Pressure Against Israel

Once again, the Biden-Harris, or Harris-Biden, administration is targeting Israel rather than the terrorists bent on Israel’s destruction. This time it’s through their SecDef and SecState, Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken, respectively.

In a letter to senior Israeli officials, dated October 13 and signed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the US blamed Israel for a drastic drop in humanitarian aid into Gaza that contributed to starvation and widespread suffering, particularly in the enclave’s north….

This Progressive-Democrat administration went on to threaten Israel with a cutoff of American support, including cutting off “security aid:”

Blinken and Austin specifically cite a part of Foreign Assistance Act that bars the US from providing security aid to any nation that “prohibits or otherwise restricts, directly or indirectly, the transport or delivery of United States humanitarian assistance.”

They don’t care that it’s Hamas that’s applying the “restrictions”—directly, and through stealing the aid coming in, and by threatening the aid flow and the corridors for transporting the aid that Israel is trying to protect.

It’s telling that this Executive Branch isn’t applying a single minim of pressure on Hamas delaying, reducing, and outright blocking the flow of aid into Gaza.