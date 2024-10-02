Biden-Harris Helene Failure

Regarding the damage done by Hurricane Helene and recovery efforts by those concerned: don’t count the Biden-Harris administration among those concerned. Cynical Publius noted on X:

This is unbelievable.

XVIII Airborne Corps is located on Fort Bragg (I refuse to call it by that other woke name), a mere 268 miles from Asheville and the worst flooding areas of this Biblical-level tragedy.

The Corps’ capabilities include: -Extensive medium and heavy lift rotary wing aircraft.

-A theater sustainment command with incredible capabilities for delivery of food, potable water, fuel and construction materials.

-A medical brigade with Level III surgical capabilities.

-An engineer brigade with robust heavy construction assets.

-A military police brigade that can provide traffic control and assist local LE.

-An Airborne Infantry division that has routinely supported disaster relief in years past.

-A world-class command, control and communications HQ capability to make it all work. NONE OF THAT has been ordered to assist civil authorities? NONE OF IT??????

Fort Bragg has routinely supported domestic disaster relief for DECADES—Katrina, Homestead, you name it. Hell, I myself have a Humanitarian Service Medal for support to Hurricane Fran relief out of Bragg.

Now we can’t do anything for an epic disaster in the SAME FREAKING STATE?

WTF, over?

This goes beyond mere negligence. It must be malicious. Perhaps Kamala and Joe don’t want NC’s rural GOP counties to be able to vote on November 5th?

This is an abomination, and one of the worst derelictions of Presidential duties in US history.

He posted in response to this, in which we have Progressive-Democrat President Joe Biden’s cynical (there’s no reason to believe it’s merely ignorant) claim, quoted from a C-SPAN clip of a reporter’s question and Biden’s response (see the clip itself at the end of the post):

Biden on Hurricane Helene:

Reporter: “Do you have any words to the victims of the hurricane?”

Biden: “We’ve given everything that we have.”

Reporter “Are there any more resources the federal government could be giving them?”

Biden: “No.”

The expression on Biden’s face shows how proud he is of this (lack of) effort.

Hugh Wang added

And a little further east is Camp Lejune and cherry point. II MEF [Marine Expeditionary Force] with an entire Marine Air Wing, trucks, engineers, etc.

This is beyond disgusting.