Will No One Rid Us of this Troublesome Candidate?—Redux

The Progressive-Democratic Party’s politicians, even after two attempts to murder former President and Republican Party Presidential candidate Donald Trump, are continuing their deliberately inflammatory rhetoric against the opponent they hate so much.

This time, it’s Progressive-Democrat President Joe Biden’s Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo with her carefully threatening rhetoric during an interview on MSNBC:

Like, how did we get here? Let’s extinguish him [Trump], for good.

This is Party’s action toward anyone who dares disagree with them or demur from their…policies.

This is the Party that’s so desperate to rule over us this fall.