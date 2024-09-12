There’s a Difference

The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee held a hearing concerning the crimes committed by illegal immigrants inside the US as a result of the open border maintained by the current administration.

Progressive-Democrats are trying to deny that fact.

Congressman Jerry Nadler (D, NY) said crimes were committed by illegal immigrants during the Trump administration but he [Chairman Jim Jordan (R, OH)] doesn’t blame Trump for them.

Former President Donald (R)] Trump was actively trying to close the border; one of the outcomes of that was a reduction—by a lot—in the number of illegal aliens coming across our border and the resulting vastly lower numbers of illegal alien crimes committed in the US compared with what the Biden-Harris administration is allowing today by holding our border open.

Nadler knows that full well.