This.Is.CNN

The Revisionist History Outlet more formally known as CNN is at it again. Regarding the death-by-terrorist-murder of the American-Israeli hostage, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, this is the outlet’s original headline on its Sunday article:

Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin has died, family confirms via statement

After having been called out for their perfidious distortion aimed at whitewashing the terrorism and terrorists involved in the man’s murder, CNN “revised” its headline:

Israel’s military says six hostages ‘brutally murdered’ in Gaza, including Israeli-American Goldberg-Polin

The outlet didn’t even acknowledge the misstatement in its headline, not anywhere in its article. All the outlet had was a bare statement at the article’s bottom that This story has been updated. News articles that are published online routinely get updated as more news, or more facts, become available. There’s not a minim in CNN‘s present case regarding “updating” its headline.

Instead, the outlet has simply, and sotto voce, changed its headline while pretending the history preceding that change never existed at all.