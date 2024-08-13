As Predicted

Early on in the Progressive-Democrat Biden-Harris administration’s mandates and other pushes of our nation’s car and truck assemblers* to stop producing ICE vehicles and switch over to producing battery vehicles exclusively, some folks were predicting that the transition from ICE vehicles to battery vehicles would be a net “green job” loser rather than grower.

Stellantis now is living that prediction.

On Friday the auto maker announced plans to lay off 2,450 workers in Michigan as it ramps up electric-vehicle production. As consolation, the laid-off workers will receive a generous parting gift.

The fact is that battery cars and trucks have fewer parts and so need fewer employees to assemble them. Upstream, battery vehicle components have fewer parts, and so upstream component manufacturers need fewer employees to make them. Look for those component manufacturers to reduce their hiring needs and then to start laying off employees that are no longer needed.

My added prediction: with the electricity grid becoming more unstable with the accelerating Biden-Harris administration and Progressive-Democrat-run State governments pushes to “green” energy production in parallel with their push to shut down fossil fuel-powered electricity generation, our national power grid is becoming more unstable. That instability, coupled with our industrial base dependency on our power grid and with the expected battery vehicle very large demand on that same power grid, will lead to downstream layoffs as those industrial companies’ ability to produce becomes increasingly hampered and those companies begin their own sequence of layoffs.

*Too much of the components which car and truck companies operating in the US use are manufactured overseas and imported for these companies to be considered manufacturers.