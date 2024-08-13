Jokes, Again

Because it’s time….

I saw a sign that said “watch for children” and I thought, “That sounds like a fair trade.”

I don’t have a girlfriend; I just know a girl who would get really mad if she heard me say that.

My resolution was to read more, so I turned on the subtitles on my television.

A computer once beat me at chess, but it was no match for me at kick boxing.

When I was ten, my family moved to Downers Grove, IL. When I was twelve, I found them.