Coherent Argument

Progressive-Democratic Senator Chris Murphy (CT) provides yet another example. He kindly provided his own Friday morning reminder that Progressive-Democrats are unable to form coherent arguments on policy, and so they engage in smear.

Murphy’s example:

Chris Murphy

@ChrisMurphyCT

Your Friday morning reminder that Republicans are full of shit when they complain about the border.

They killed the tough, bipartisan border security bill because Trump told them to keep the border a mess because it would help him politically.

The border bill Murphy so loves did nothing to secure our border, rather it codified an annual flood of 1.4+ million illegal aliens before the Federal government even would be permitted to act, and that bill would have codified 1.5+ million illegal aliens flooding in every year before actually requiring the Federal government to act.