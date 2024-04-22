A Vote For Terrorism

Last Thursday, the House voted on HR 1143, Condemning Iran’s unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel, a Resolution developed in consequence of Iran’s firing of more than 300 missiles, rockets, and drones at Israel intending to inflict death and destruction on Israelis. The attack was executed, Iran claims, to exact revenge for an IDF execution of two of Iran’s senior terrorist generals, but it was also done to support Iran’s satrap Hamas’ own war of extermination against Israel. The Resolution passed 404-14, with 13 more Representatives not voting.

Here are the Representatives who voted against the Resolution.

Jamaal Bowman NY

Cori Bush MO

Greg Casar TX

Jesse Jackson, Jr IL

Pramila Jayapal WA

Hank Johnson GA

Barbara Lee CA

Summer Lee PA

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez NY

Ilhan Omar MN

Ayana Pressley MA

Ramirez IL

Rashida Tlaib MI

And a lone sort-of Republican: Tom Massie KY

These are the Representatives who are actively supporting terrorists in their war of extermination against Israel.

Remember this in November.