A Vote For Terrorism

Last Thursday, the House voted on HR 1143, Condemning Iran’s unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel, a Resolution developed in consequence of Iran’s firing of more than 300 missiles, rockets, and drones at Israel intending to inflict death and destruction on Israelis. The attack was executed, Iran claims, to exact revenge for an IDF execution of two of Iran’s senior terrorist generals, but it was also done to support Iran’s satrap Hamas’ own war of extermination against Israel. The Resolution passed 404-14, with 13 more Representatives not voting.
Here are the Representatives who voted against the Resolution.
- Jamaal Bowman NY
- Cori Bush MO
- Greg Casar TX
- Jesse Jackson, Jr IL
- Pramila Jayapal WA
- Hank Johnson GA
- Barbara Lee CA
- Summer Lee PA
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez NY
- Ilhan Omar MN
- Ayana Pressley MA
- Ramirez IL
- Rashida Tlaib MI
- And a lone sort-of Republican: Tom Massie KY
These are the Representatives who are actively supporting terrorists in their war of extermination against Israel.
Remember this in November.