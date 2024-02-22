Cowardice or Bigotry?

Leah Goldstein is a champion road racing cyclist who was invited to be a keynote speaker at Inspire‘s 8 March International Women’s Day confab in Canada.

Goldstein also is an Israeli Defense Force veteran, having served some 30 years ago. For that heinous crime, she was disinvited from the organization’s confab. Apparently, an “extremely vocal group” took issue with her appearing, much less speaking. Inspire justified its…behavior…with this:

Our focus at INSPIRE has been and will always be to create safe spaces to honor, share, and celebrate the remarkable stories of women and nonbinary individuals[.]

But apparently not all women; only those who suit the whims of Inspire‘s managers. Or the whims of those who cowed Inspire‘s managers into this erasure.

It could be, after all, that those managers aren’t really antisemitic bigots. They could be nothing but abject cowards.

I describe, you decide.