Arrogance of the Left

This time it’s the arrogance of Liz Cheney, the Leftist politician nominally of the Republican Party but resoundingly rejected by Republican voters. Here’s Cheney admonishing New Hampshire Republicans ahead of the upcoming Presidential primary there:

In a little over two weeks when you in New Hampshire go to the polls the world will be watching.

Speak for us all. Tell the world who we are with your vote. Tell them that we are a good and a great nation. But make sure they know that we do not bend, we do not break, and we do not yield in the defense of our freedom. Show the world that we will defeat the plague of cowardice sweeping through the Republican Party.

Because Republicans who disagree with her Specialness are, perforce, cowards.

Sure.

There’s a reason Republicans in her own State rejected her.