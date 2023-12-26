Political Donations Received and Returned

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried made a number of political donations to Republican and Progressive-Democrat candidates in the 2022 election cycle. FTX has gone into bankruptcy, and Bankman-Fried has related legal problems.
Just the News cited OpenSecrets.org for the following data:
In the House:
65 Democrats received average contributions of $3,758 from FTX
73 House Republicans received average contributions of $3,300
In the Senate side:
24 Democrats received an average of $5,796
20 Republicans received $6,695
Back to the House:
8 Democrats returned their contributions
12 Republicans returned their contributions
The Senate:
2 Democrats returned their contributions
4 Republicans returned their contributions
Here are the percentage figures, since the raw numbers without context could be misleading. In the House:
8 of 65 Democrats returned—12%
12 of 73 Republicans returned—16%
In the Senate:
2 of 24 Democrats returned—17%
4 of 20 Republicans returned—20%
It really is all about the Benjamins. For Progressive-Democrats.
Go figure.