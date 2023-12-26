Political Donations Received and Returned

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried made a number of political donations to Republican and Progressive-Democrat candidates in the 2022 election cycle. FTX has gone into bankruptcy, and Bankman-Fried has related legal problems.

Just the News cited OpenSecrets.org for the following data:

In the House:

65 Democrats received average contributions of $3,758 from FTX

73 House Republicans received average contributions of $3,300

In the Senate side:

24 Democrats received an average of $5,796

20 Republicans received $6,695

Back to the House:

8 Democrats returned their contributions

12 Republicans returned their contributions

The Senate:

2 Democrats returned their contributions

4 Republicans returned their contributions

Here are the percentage figures, since the raw numbers without context could be misleading. In the House:

8 of 65 Democrats returned—12%

12 of 73 Republicans returned—16%

In the Senate:

2 of 24 Democrats returned—17%

4 of 20 Republicans returned—20%

It really is all about the Benjamins. For Progressive-Democrats.

Go figure.