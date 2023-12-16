The Harvard Corporation and Antisemitism

The Harvard Corporation (or, formally, President and Fellows of Harvard College) is the body that, overall, governs Harvard University. That august forum has just explicitly backed Harvard President Claudine Gay in the aftermath of her antisemitic testimony before a House committee several days ago. The corporation said her testimony was unfortunate, but that otherwise everything is jake for and with her.

It’s convenient for Gay, though, that she also sits on the Harvard Corporation. Although she cannot vote on matters before the board, she does set its agenda.

I have to wonder whether the subject of her handling of antisemitism would have been on the agenda if she didn’t already know the Corporation’s decision.