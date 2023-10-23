Progressive-Democrat President Joe Biden has given in to the Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro administration.

The Biden administration struck a deal Wednesday with Venezuela in which its socialist government will allowing [sic] more competitive elections in exchange for the US easing sanctions on the Venezuelan oil and gas sector.

This is backwards. The Venezuelan government should be required to hold—successfully and without incident—free elections before the sanctions get lifted. This order of events only puts more money int the hands of the thugs running the nation.

Unfortunately, this sort of foolish trust of thugs is all too typical of the Progressive-Democratic Party.