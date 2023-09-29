Fundamentally Transforming America

I’ve written elsewhere of the Progressive-Democratic Party’s goal, and of the destructive nature of that goal.

Here is the rank and file of the Progressive-Democratic Party, demonstrating how deep-seated is that desire to destroy our Republic:

nearly half of Democrats (47%) support censorship, and think speech should be legal “only under certain ­circumstances”

one-third of Democrats (34%) think Americans have “too much freedom”

75% think government has a responsibility to censor “hateful” social media posts

a majority of Democrats (52%) approve of the government censoring social media posts “under the rubric of protecting national security”

It isn’t possible to fundamentally transform something without first destroying it so that the transformation can be done from the ground up. This assault is on that path if we choose wrongly in the fall of 2024.