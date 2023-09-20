I’ll Virtue Signal…

…but no fair holding me to that.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she is “fearful that any day” planes filled with illegal immigrants will be flown into the city.

Never mind that the Progressive-Democratic Party mayor is proud to tout her city as a sanctuary for illegal aliens.

But don’t you dare hold her to her proudly given word by sending, you know, actual illegal aliens, who volunteer for the trip, to her city. Bass says that doing so is evil and just an effort to destabilize cities.

Never mind that what LA has received in the way of transported volunteer illegal aliens in their aggregate are what the cities and towns along our southern border get inundated with every few days.