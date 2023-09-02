Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich wants Republicans currently investigating Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden (D), and the rest of his family to broaden their investigation to include ex-Secretary of State and Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and ex-President Barack Obama (D).

…this is really about the weaponization of government, the collapse of the rule of law, and its replacement by the rule of power. And that really involves three principles. It involves Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden.

This would be a mistake, as it would unnecessarily dilute the investigative resources available to the House committees conducting the Biden investigations, possibly fatally to those investigations. The broadening, at best, would draw out the Biden family investigation unnecessarily through that dilution.

Gingrich is right about the weaponization and the supplanting of law by power. However, the optimal way to investigate that larger matter is to separately investigate Clinton and Obama, and then tie those three investigations together into the outcome that is that weaponization and power grab.

This will be a frustratingly slow process, but it’s the best way to get to the final truth and get the relevant folks tossed from political life for their misbehaviors and the remaining jailed for their crimes.