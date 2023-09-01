Senator Joe Manchin (D, WV) and his daughter are looking to form a project that would promote centrist policies and candidates in future endeavors and elections. Their project is Americans Together, and it’s intended to be a politically active nonprofit entity.
In a memo that was shared with potential donors and viewed by The Wall Street Journal, the project proposes a coalition that would “mobilize the middle” and support a shift toward the political center.
The Manchins’ move, though, misses an important underlying assumption: what is the middle, the political center?
The Progressive-Democratic Party, with its extremist ideology—
- no effective southern border
- voting “rights” and welfare support for illegal aliens
- sanctuary for illegal aliens
- identity politics
- ideology indoctrination of our children from kindergarten through graduate school
- ever expansive and intrusive government
—has been dragging what used to be our nation’s center steadily Leftward at least since 2008.