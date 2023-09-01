Senator Joe Manchin (D, WV) and his daughter are looking to form a project that would promote centrist policies and candidates in future endeavors and elections. Their project is Americans Together, and it’s intended to be a politically active nonprofit entity.

In a memo that was shared with potential donors and viewed by The Wall Street Journal, the project proposes a coalition that would “mobilize the middle” and support a shift toward the political center.

The Manchins’ move, though, misses an important underlying assumption: what is the middle, the political center?

The Progressive-Democratic Party, with its extremist ideology—

no effective southern border

voting “rights” and welfare support for illegal aliens

sanctuary for illegal aliens

identity politics

ideology indoctrination of our children from kindergarten through graduate school

ever expansive and intrusive government

—has been dragging what used to be our nation’s center steadily Leftward at least since 2008.