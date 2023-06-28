What are Biden and Austin Up To?

US military retirees living in Turkey are about to lose access to the US base at Incirlik and to all other American bases in the country. The loss will take effect 1 October of this year. Among other things, this will mean our veterans will lose access to
- base commissaries, which sell American groceries
- Army and Air Force Exchange Service stores—Base Exchanges—which3 sell American goods
- US post office services, including PO Boxes through which our veterans
- receive and send back their absentee ballots for American elections
- receive American medicines
The commander of the US presence on Incirlik, USAF Colonel Calvin Powell, has said the ban is related to a changing Status of Forces Agreement between the US and Turkey, but this is hard to credit. Similar bans are being contemplated at US presences around the world: Aviano Air Base in Italy and the US presences in the Philippines, for instance.
Hence my question: what are SecDef Lloyd Austin and President Joe Biden (D) up to now?