A biological male, claiming to be transgender, skied as a…girl…in the California-Nevada high school girls’ skiing tournament, and won it.

But: he’s still competing as in the boys’ category for biking.

How does this work, exactly?

It’s time to enforce Title IX and bar males from competing in female sports. It’s time for each State to bar males from competing in female sports in all State and local programs, whether or not the program takes Federal dollars.