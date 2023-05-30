Secretary of State Antony Blinken finally agreed to let House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R, TX) and Committee Ranking Member Greg Meeks (D, NY) personally view—in a State Department facility—the dissent cable regarding President Joe Biden’s (D) decision to…withdraw…from Afghanistan and the State Department’s official response to the dissent.

What McCaul said afterward:

The dissenters were absolutely right about everything they said. And it was a warning to the administration about what was going to happen and what they needed to do. [The dissenters] deserve a medal.

Unfortunately, the administration didn’t heed all their warnings and we got what we got.

What Meeks said afterward:

There’s nothing really that we didn’t know. There was a dissent cable, there was a reply and action that was being done.

Hopefully that puts to rest this whole thing about having a subpoena and the president is hiding something or whatever it is. That should be put to rest.

Contra Meeks’ effort to sweep the whole fiasco under the rug, the existence of sharply differing views by the Chairman and Ranking Member regarding the contents of the dissent and the reply are precisely why the material, completely unredacted, should be given over the Foreign Affairs Committee and, equally unredacted, made public for us in the public to read.

We’ll decide for ourselves the importance of the material, whether Biden is hiding something or whatever it is, whether Biden and others involved should be held accountable for the disaster, and of what that accountability should consist.

Meeks doesn’t speak for us. Meeks doesn’t even speak for all of his constituents. And neither do Blinken or Biden.