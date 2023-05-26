And That’s Not All

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D, NY) objected to Senator Ted Cruz‘ (R, TX) characterization of her party.

Why don’t you go ahead and tell people what happened to the parties after that [Republicans voting for the 1964 CRA in greater percentages than Democrats], Ted.

Cruz answered.

Sure. —First, the Dem party founded the KKK. —Then the Dem party wrote Jim Crow laws. —Then the Dem party filibustered the Civil Rights Act.

Today, the Dem party filibusters school choice—trapping millions of Black kids in failing schools. —Today, the Dem party pushes abolishing the police, which results in many more Black lives murdered. —Today, every Dem senator voted against my bill to stop DC from throwing 40% of Black kids out of schools bc of vax mandate….

—And today, the sitting Dem President—Joe Biden—gave in 2011 a flowery eulogy for an “Exalted Cyclops” of the KKK[.]

And to add to all that, the Dem party aggressively supports open borders—which has led to the deaths and brutal assaults of thousands of Hispanics….

Cruz, however, left out some things the Progressive-Democratic Party did and is still doing, things that dangerously magnify the foregoing.

They long ago began pushing for gun control laws explicitly to keep blacks and white supporters unarmed and helpless against the atrocities inflicted by their KKK, and they’re still pushing for gun control laws that would effectively disarm blacks, even as they rail against a Supreme Court that upholds the 2 nd Amendment to our Constitution.

Amendment to our Constitution. They nationalized minimum wage laws explicitly to keep black Americans from migrating north to compete for jobs with white union workers on the basis of being willing to work for lower wages, and now they’re pushing to raise that minimum wage even higher.

They’ve revived and updated for the 21st century their 1950s racist segregation efforts to include sexist bigotry, now calling it identity politics, a broad bigotry that has become a core plank in Party’s platform.