He Told the Truth

And it’s a shameful truth for what passes for journalism in our nation.

CNN President Chris Licht defended his news outlet’s hosting a Donald Trump town hall and the job Kaitlan Collins did moderating it.

Kaitlan pressed him again and again and made news[.]

Made a lot of news, that is our job.

No, a news outlet’s job is to report the news, not to make it. That’s how far the American journalism guild has sunk. A symptom of how deeply into the cesspool it’s gone is that Licht is completely oblivious to the nature of the truth he revealed.