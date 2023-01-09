Functionally True

Former President Donald Trump (R) said Thursday that President Joe Biden (D) has sided with the Mexican drug cartels regarding Biden’s No Southern Border policy (my term).

Fentanyl, heroin, meth, and other lethal drugs are pouring across our wide open border, stealing hundreds of thousands of beautiful American lives, and it’s happening like never before in our history. Children are being left without parents. Families are being ripped apart. Communities are being decimated. Our neighbors and fellow citizens are having their entire worlds destroyed.

And

The drug cartels are waging war on Americans, and it’s now time for America to wage war on the cartels. In this war, Joe Biden has sided against the United States and with the cartels.

Regardless of his intent, though, Biden hasn’t just given a free path to the cartels. He’s also, functionally, given permission to the People’s Republic of China to supply the cartels with the raw materials for making fentanyl.