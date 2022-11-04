Another example of the contempt Progressive-Democrats hold for us average Americans. Here’s Hillary Clinton, of millions of us average Americans are irredeemable and deplorable infamy:

I think that with all of the noise that we’ve gotten in this election season I don’t think that people are really able to grasp that. But more importantly, I’m not sure they really understand the threats to their way of life.

This is the sort of politician that wants us to vote for them next week. These folks think we’re just too grindingly stupid to govern ourselves; we must be led by these Progressive-Democrat Betters.