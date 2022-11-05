When You’ve Lost WaPo….

The actual op-ed by George Will is behind The Washington Post‘s pay wall, and I’m a cheap SOB, so….

Here’s the gist of what he said, via The Hill.

Will said that Biden’s recent incorrect assertion that he had passed a massive student loan forgiveness package “by law,” saying “he got it passed by a vote or two,” should be disqualifying.

“Biden was not merely again embellishing his achievements. This is not just another of his verbal fender benders. There is no less-than-dismaying explanation for his complete confusion. What vote? Who voted?” Will asked. “It is frightening that Biden does not know, or remember, what he recently did regarding an immensely important policy. He must be presumed susceptible to future episodes of similar bewilderment. He should leave the public stage on January 20, 2025.”

And

Democrats should promptly face that fact, and this one: an Everest of evidence shows that Vice President Harris is starkly unqualified to be considered as his successor[.]

I don’t often agree with Will, but he’s right on this one.