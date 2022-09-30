Again.

The CDC’s latest “guidance” directly contradicts and rescinds its immediately latest “guidance,” issued just weeks ago.

CDC’s latest guess is this:

[c]larified that healthcare facilities, including nursing homes, have discretion on whether to screen-test asymptomatic personnel. It also now says asymptomatic patients “in general” do not require “empiric use of Transmission-Based Precautions”

Because the vaccines aren’t all that. British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, Visiting Professor of Evidence-Based Medicine at Brazil’s Bahiana School of Medicine and Public Health:

By reanalyzing the randomized controlled trials used for emergency authorization and other medical reviews, Malhotra concluded it takes thousands of vaccinations in the non-elderly population “to prevent a single death” from COVID and that severe adverse events are more likely than prevented hospitalizations.

CDC is only just getting around to doing the relevant research that would have identified this apparent ineffectiveness or objectively refuted it. Instead, we just get another rotation of the CDC Guidance Weather Vane.

It’s time for a general elimination, and replacement, of CDC managers from mid-level on up to the Sobbing Doomsayer herself, Director Rochelle Walensky. The agency as currently manned is useless.