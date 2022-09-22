Sanctuary City mayors from New York City to Chicago to Martha’s Vineyard and beyond, are in a terrible snit because, having bragged about their willingness to give sanctuary to illegal aliens, they’re actually be called on to do so, as border State governors and border city mayors take them up on their offers.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), especially, wants to take legal action against Texas Governor Gregg Abbott for his dastardly crime of believing Adams’ blandishments about sanctuary.

Our legal team is looking at legal challenges we could do with Texas. We believe there are some options we have, because when you involuntarily place someone on a bus, we believe that actually skates the law…. We’re not leaving any stones unturned to make sure that New Yorkers are [not] being treated in an unfair way.

Aside from Adams’ obvious lies—Abbott has the documentation that shows the illegals to be voluntarily boarding the buses (and knowing before they board where they’ll be going)—such an Adams-demanded case would be illuminating.

The only crime here is a Progressive-Democratic mayor of a sanctuary city not wanting to provide sanctuary when called on actually to deliver, all the while whining loudly about having to make even the paltry effort that he does.

OK, so hypocrisy isn’t a crime, but it’s still completely wrong.

But, go ahead and bring your “legal action,” Adams. The discovery phase will be fun.