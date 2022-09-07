In response to President Joe Biden’s (D) constant accusations of half of Americans being “semi-fascists” and “threats to our democracy,” Fox News‘ Mark Meredith asked Biden’s Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre what percentage of the 74 million people who voted for Trump in the 2020 election the White House regarded as extremists. Jean-Pierre’s answer (keeping in mind that a Press Secretary speaks the President’s words, not her own):

I’m talking about specifically MAGA office holders. That’s what we’re talking about. We’re talking about MAGA office holders who have put forth an agenda that is extreme.

Because wanting to Make America Great Again is extreme. This is what Biden and his Progressive-Democrat Party are so angry, so threatening about. A strong America is anathema to them.