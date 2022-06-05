Biden Paying Interns

In a first for our Federal government, Presidential interns will be paid, per current President Joe Biden (D).

The White House will offer a $6,000 stipend to its interns, beginning with the summer class which will work from June 20 to August 12.

$6,000 for seven weeks. But will they be good-paying union jobs?

I have another question, too. We’re two summers into Biden’s term, and he’s only just now getting to this. Why? Did he not know his interns have been unpaid? Is he only now getting told this, like he was “slow” to get told about baby formula problems?