Elites are Talking Again

The nearly 300 deaths reported daily are again more concentrated among older people, underscoring hazards for the more vulnerable while the overall population appears less at risk.

With oblivious self-importance, Katelyn Jetelina, Assistant Professor Department of Epidemiology, Human Genetics and Environmental Sciences School of Public Health, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (such a long title…), pronounced that

It’s really up to us to determine where in this repertoire of things that can kill us we want to place SARS-CoV-2[.]

No, it most assuredly is not. While medical expertise constitutes an important input into an individual’s decision-making, the actual risks regarding things that can kill us—the Wuhan Virus in the present case—are unique to each individual. The perception of this risk is unique to each individual. The response to be taken in light of the actual or perceived risk from the Virus are unique to each individual.

The determination of where in this repertoire of things that can kill us we want to place [Wuhan Virus] belongs to the individual, not the elites.