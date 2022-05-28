I Have to Ask

The House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms William Walker wants to bar Congressmen from carrying firearms anywhere in the Capital Complex other than their own office.

It is my view that the Capitol Complex should be a place where no one carries a firearm unless they are actively engaged in law enforcement or the protection work done by, among others, myself, the US Capitol Police (USCP), the US Secret Service, and the protective details of visiting foreign officials[.]

Which raises the question: what about canes? Will they be banned next?

Bonus question: why should foreigners be allowed into the Capital Complex with weapons when our own Congressmen and their staffs are not allowed to be?