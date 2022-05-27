UN Failure

Here’s yet another.

Human rights high commissioner Michelle Bachelet attempted to temper expectations prior to her arrival on Monday, saying the trip was not an “investigation.” Bachelet will visit two locations within the Xinjiang region, where China’s human rights abuses against Uyghurs have been widely documented.

She has agreed to stay within a “closed loop” of individuals set up by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials in Beijing, however. CCP officials say the measures are an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Bachelet should have gotten right back on her plane and left the PRC when they refused to let her and her team run around Xinjiang on her initiative rather than within the Communist Party of China’s restrictions.

And

No members of the press will be permitted to follow Bachelet on the trip.

Which is a clear indication of the Xi’s need to hide…something.