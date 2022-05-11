First It Was….

…the Progressive-Democrat ex-President Barack Obama and his minions dismissing vast millions of us Americans in “fly-over country” as nothing but bitter Bible- and gun-clingers—and racist in the clinging.

Then it was the Progressive-Democratic Party’s Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton dismissing vast millions of us Americans as nothing but irredeemable, deplorable, racists and misogynists—and not America.

Now it’s the Progressive-Democratic Party leader, our President, Joe Biden dismissing vast millions of us Americans as nothing but MAGA extremists.

This is the long-standing utter contempt the Progressive-Democratic Party’s politicians have for us average Americans.

This is what we need to keep in mind as we vote this fall