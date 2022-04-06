Revisionist History

Recall that President Joe Biden (D) recently identified his wife as a prior Vice President of the United States in another of his…misspeaks.

Now his White House staff is rewriting history by altering the transcript of the speech in which said the thing.

And I’m deeply proud of the work she is doing as First Lady with Joining Forces initiative she started with Michelle Obama when she [I] was Vice President and now carries on

This is especially invidious dishonesty. The Progressive-Democrats are trying to rewrite history to erase events that occurred. Pretending to correct a transcription error—leaving the line-through of the putative error and supplying the not-actually-said insertion is naked revisionism, not a simple correction.

A proper move, an honest move, would have been to create an addendum saying “What the President meant to say….”

History is how we know what happened and how we got to where we are. Falsifying history is an attack on all of us.

It cannot be tolerated by us American citizens.