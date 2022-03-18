The Ukrainian industrialist and philanthropist, Victor Pinchuk, has a simple plea for the West:

We thank you for the food, the money, the sympathy and the painted blue-and-yellow flags. But if you want to save us, Ukraine needs planes, antiaircraft and antitank missiles, armed drones, and other weapons of war. So I beg our friends in the West: please give Ukraine the planes and other weapons it needs—now. Stop buying coal and oil from Russia. Don’t think about it; don’t evaluate options; don’t consider. Just do it. Time is life.

What he said.

What is that Leftist slogan? Silence is violence. More to the point for Biden-Harris and the persons leading NATO and the EU, so is dithering.