Stepping Up

Former Presidential Advisor Kellyanne Conway thinks President Joe Biden (D) needs to stop blaming us Americans for our nation’s problems and instead to step up and actually work on our problems, actually acknowledge who we are.

You cannot have an American president that has an America-last policy and blames Americans and America for what’s going wrong. He needs to step up and reflect the best of who we are.

But that’s hard to do for a President who openly thinks 15% of us are just no good. It’s hard to do for the head of a party that pushes its own racist identity politics while insisting, through Party’s enthusiasm for CRT, that we as a nation are fundamentally racist.