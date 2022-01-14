More Chit-Chat

Cynically done chit-chat, too.

Biden-Harris says he’s going to distribute bunches more Wuhan Virus test kits to schools to keep them open.

The Biden administration plans to distribute millions of free Covid-19 tests to schools around the country, part of the federal government’s effort to keep schools open amid a surge in coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant.

Later this month, the administration will begin shipping five million rapid Covid-19 tests to K-12 schools each month, White House officials said.

That’s in contrast to this:

The rapid tests for schools are in addition to the 500 million rapid tests the administration plans to begin distributing to the public for free in the coming weeks, a White House official said. The administration has faced criticism for testing shortages around the country that led to long lines and empty shelves at the start of the Omicron surge.

Which raises the question: where’s he going to get the tests, since he’s already unable to supply his previously promised tests? And that failure comes months after his decision to reject an industry offer to produce 700,000+ tests per month ‘way last October.

Or: are supposed to let the teachers unions keep our kids’ public schools closed for those months before Biden-Harris’ administration gets around to getting the tests and moseying them out to the schools?

Another question: how about the folks who might actually benefit from access to regular—and frequent, since each test is just a snapshot of the individual getting it, an individual who might get infected the next day, the next hour after the test—testing: folks in retirement and nursing facilities, health care workers, folks with comorbidities?

Promises, promises.