More Taxing Foolishness

This time, it’s on plastics and plastic production. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D, NY) and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D, RI) each have their schemes for generating a national tax on plastic production as part of their $3.5 trillion reconciliation spend- and tax-a-thon.
Such a tax would be intended to discourage plastic production and sale as part of the Progressive-Democrats’ move to eliminate carbon from our economy.
Here are some uses to which plastics are put, though, products of which Progressive-Democrats’ move would greatly increase the cost for average Americans.
- piping
- plumbing
- vinyl siding
- gutters
- automobiles (up to 20% plastic)
- furniture
- toys
- polymer implants and other medical devices
- food and medical packaging
- clothing
- seals and washers
- gears, plain bearings, valve seats
- shatter-resistant alternative to glass
- insulation
- flotation devices
- waxed cardboard containers (20% plastic)
The list goes on and on.
Progressive-Democrats truly are waging war on our economy.