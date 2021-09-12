More Taxing Foolishness

This time, it’s on plastics and plastic production. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D, NY) and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D, RI) each have their schemes for generating a national tax on plastic production as part of their $3.5 trillion reconciliation spend- and tax-a-thon.

Such a tax would be intended to discourage plastic production and sale as part of the Progressive-Democrats’ move to eliminate carbon from our economy.

Here are some uses to which plastics are put, though, products of which Progressive-Democrats’ move would greatly increase the cost for average Americans.

piping

plumbing

vinyl siding

gutters

automobiles (up to 20% plastic)

furniture

toys

polymer implants and other medical devices

food and medical packaging

clothing

seals and washers

gears, plain bearings, valve seats

shatter-resistant alternative to glass

insulation

flotation devices

waxed cardboard containers (20% plastic)

The list goes on and on.

Progressive-Democrats truly are waging war on our economy.