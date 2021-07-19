Human Rights Violations

The nation that fought a civil war to end slavery, whose people passed the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments, put an end to Jim Crow laws now is to be the subject of a UN-run(!) human rights investigation. This is at the invitation of the Progressive-Democrat President, Joe Biden, and his Progressive-Democrat Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

The Progressive-Democratic Party, a 21st century evolution of the Democratic Party.

It was the Democratic Party that forced that civil war so that Democrats in their effort to keep their slaves and create more.

It was the Democratic Party that created the KKK, whose Democrat white supremacist domestic terrorists lynched freed blacks and those whites who supported them.

It was the Democratic Party that pushed gun control to keep blacks disarmed in the face of the Democrats’ KKK atrocities.

It was the Democratic Party that enacted Jim Crow laws explicitly intended to keep blacks from voting.

It was the Democratic Party that resegregated the Federal government after Republicans had succeeded, in the main, in integrating it in the post-Civil War years.

It was the Democratic Party that nationalized minimum wage laws explicitly to keep blacks trapped on southern plantations instead of being able to move north to compete on wages for factory jobs.

It was the Democratic Party that built racist and sexist affirmative action programs with welfare cliffs built in so as to keep blacks and other minorities trapped in the Democrats’ welfare cages.

We have now that party’s modern evolution, the Progressive-Democratic Party. That evolution has all of this in its short history:

It is the Progressive-Democratic Party that continues to pursue race- and sex-based affirmative action.

It is the Progressive-Democratic Party that pursues racist college and university admission preferences.

It is the Progressive-Democratic Party that objects to blacks and other minorities having access to quality K-12 schooling by blocking voucher and charter schools and by suing States to prevent black children from switching from failing public schools to voucher/private schools.

It is the Progressive-Democratic Party that pursues identity politics, which is nothing but 1950s-era racist segregation brought forward to the 21st century to include sexist segregation alongside racist segregation.

If Progressive-Democrats are really concerned about human rights violations, they need to look in their mirrors.