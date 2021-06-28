A Question

I have one of those.

Vice President Kamala Harris (D), along with her Co-President President Joe Biden, have made much of the need to study root causes of the illegal alien surge and crisis at our southern border. In line with that, Harris planned—for weeks—a trip to the Northern Triangle of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador in order to learn straight from the source those root causes.

So off Harris went, earlier this month, on her much ballyhooed visit, first to Guatemala, then with a stopover in Mexico on her return trip.

If Harris truly was interested in learning those root causes, though, why did she not head a few miles further south into the Northern Triangle and visit Honduras and El Salvador? Why were those two nations omitted from her itinerary?

Maybe Harris isn’t so dumb: maybe she expected the reaction she got from Guatemala’s President Alejandro Giammattei and the Guatemalan people, and she didn’t want to get the same reaction, especially publicly, from Honduras’ President Juan Orlando and the Honduran people and El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele and the Salvadoran people.