What Problem is being Addressed?

What problem are President Joe Biden (D) and his Progressive-Democrat brethren trying to fix?

It’s not the rescue of an already strongly growing economy. The expansion numbers are:

GDP growth for Q3-2020 33.4%, Q4-2020 4.3%, Q1-2021 6.4%

unemployment at 6.0% and falling as of March 2021

labor force participation rate rising from January 2021 61.4% to March 2021 61.5%

rising PMI from Jan 2021 59.2 (itself already quite high) to March 2021 64.7

Not the problems of an already waning threat from the Wuhan Virus situation

rapidly declining case rates

rapidly declining mortality rates

accelerating vaccination rates from Operation Warp Speed, begun in high numbers in late 2020

No, the problem Biden, et al., are trying to fix is the impermanence of Progressive-Democrat power.

That’s what’s behind their attempts to

eliminate our nation’s borders

seize Federal control over States’ election procedures

create, through their administrative state, a permanent welfare state

restructure and pack the Supreme Court