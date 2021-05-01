What Problem is being Addressed?

What problem are President Joe Biden (D) and his Progressive-Democrat brethren trying to fix?
It’s not the rescue of an already strongly growing economy. The expansion numbers are:
- GDP growth for Q3-2020 33.4%, Q4-2020 4.3%, Q1-2021 6.4%
- unemployment at 6.0% and falling as of March 2021
- labor force participation rate rising from January 2021 61.4% to March 2021 61.5%
- rising PMI from Jan 2021 59.2 (itself already quite high) to March 2021 64.7
Not the problems of an already waning threat from the Wuhan Virus situation
- rapidly declining case rates
- rapidly declining mortality rates
- accelerating vaccination rates from Operation Warp Speed, begun in high numbers in late 2020
No, the problem Biden, et al., are trying to fix is the impermanence of Progressive-Democrat power.
That’s what’s behind their attempts to
- eliminate our nation’s borders
- seize Federal control over States’ election procedures
- create, through their administrative state, a permanent welfare state
- restructure and pack the Supreme Court