Here’s a textbook example of the intersectionality of kanceling and racism.

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer spoke last week against the idea of tampering with the Supreme Court’s makeup or structure.

To make those whose initial instincts may favor important structural change, or other similar institutional changes, such as forms of court packing, think long and hard before they embody those changes in law.

If the public sees judges as politicians in robes, its confidence in the courts and in the rule of law can only diminish, diminishing the court’s power, including its power to act as a check on other branches.

Cue the Left’s kancel outrage.

MSNBC commentator Mehdi Hasan:

Where on Earth has he been over the past two decades as the Supreme Court delivered one partisan decision after another? Napping?

And the intersection with the Left’s racism: Demand Justice immediately began an online petition campaign entitled “Retire, Breyer” that urged the justice to step down so an [sic] black woman could be appointed.

Demand Justice‘s naked racism—and sexism—is blatant in their petition:

We have waited long enough for a Black woman Supreme Court justice.

The crowd made it even more publicly and explicitly racist, with that large dollop of sexism intersected in.

We need to start the process of confirming a Black woman justice now. Sign the petition to tell Justice Breyer: Put the country first. Don’t risk your legacy to an uncertain political future. Retire now.

Because the primary criteria for a Supreme Court Justice is his race and sex. His knowledge and experience with American law and our Constitution, his commitment to adhere faithfully to the text of our Constitution and the laws that are brought before him…just don’t matter.