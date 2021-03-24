…and there are boycotts.

There are calls to boycott the upcoming Olympics scheduled for the People’s Republic of China or to move those Olympics to another, more honest venue, over the PRC’s various land and sea seizures and especially over the PRC’s genocide in progress in its Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Sadly, there’s no stomach in the IOC, anyone associated with it, or the nations with competing athletes actually to make such a move.

Now Japan is instituting a boycott against its own Olympics scheduled for later this year.

Spectators from overseas will be barred from attending the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, organizers of the event said, a move to reduce the possibility of spreading of the coronavirus at the Games and boost tepid support for the event among Japanese.

Despite the foolishness or paranoia of the Japanese rationale, there’s no stomach in the IOC, anyone associated with it, or the nations with competing athletes for pushing back on such a move.

To which I say, a pox on the IOC and the Olympic games themselves. And shame on the those associated with the IOC or the Olympics generally, and on the nations.